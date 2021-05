Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane hailed his players' attitude for their 4-1 defeat of Granada. The result takes Real within two points of leaders Atletico Madrid. Zidane said, "It's not just about the goals. We played very well, defensively too. We started the game very well, it was a complete performance. I say that because at 1-2 we didn't let our intensity drop, we scored again quickly and that shows our character. Thibaut made 2 or 3 saves, as he has been doing lately, but it's all good. In general terms it was a good win against a decent side at a tough place to come, because Granada are a side who have had a fantastic year.