Most teachers have a main reason to come to school every day, and for Chandra Karnati at Gainesville High School, his reason is students like Marisa Woo. “I can say she’s not only smart, but she’s very empathetic,” Karnati said while sitting next to Woo. “Even though those topics of math and computer science are very hard, she doesn’t underestimate people who have questions. Without judging them, she gives (and helps students) the best she can.”