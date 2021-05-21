Director of Worthy Farm event hoping to create ‘Glastonbury adventure’
The director of Glastonbury’s upcoming online music event has said he hopes it will “capture a bit of that Glastonbury spirit of the unknown”. Grammy-nominated Paul Dugdale – who has worked on projects with Adele, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, the Rolling Stones, Sir Paul McCartney and more – was speaking ahead of acts including Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim, Idles, Jorja Smith, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka and Wolf Alice taking part in the livestreamed event titled Glastonbury presents Live at Worthy Farm.www.centralfifetimes.com