Minneapolis, MN

Rev. Al Sharpton to lead George Floyd remembrance rally in Minneapolis

By Declan Desmond
Bring Me The News
 1 day ago
Fibonacci Blue, Wikimedia Commons

It was an incident that changed not only Minneapolis, but perhaps the entire nation — and now, nearly a year later, a prominent civil rights leader is coming to the city to mark the first anniversary of George Floyd's death.

On Sunday, Rev. Al Sharpton will lead a George Floyd remembrance rally outside the Hennepin County Courthouse, appearing alongside Ben Crump, an attorney known for his involvement in numerous high-profile police brutality cases.

The rally, which is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. and run until 5:30 p.m., will also feature "local activists, elected officials, clergy, and community leaders," a news release says.

Additionally, the National Action Network (NAN), a nonprofit civil rights group founded by Sharpton, will be taking part in the event.

It's just one of several downtown events commemorating Floyd's May 25 death at the hands of then-police officer Derek Chauvin, which was captured in a now-infamous cell phone video.

Per the Star Tribune, Floyd's family has also planned "three days of events" through May 25, ranging from discussion panels to live music performances.

This will culminate on Tuesday with "Rise & Remember," a day-long community gathering at George Floyd Square, and a vigil at Mitchell Hamline School of Law in St. Paul, the paper says.

As MPR reports, there's also an exhibit featuring the artwork that became a near-universal sight around the Twin Cities during the riots that followed Floyd's death last year: the plywood murals that covered boarded-up shops and businesses.

The station says the murals, which were saved by 24-year-old Kenda Zellner-Smith and a group of volunteers, will go on display Saturday at Phelps Field Park and remain there through Sunday.

Last month, the aforementioned Chauvin was found guilty of murder second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 25.

