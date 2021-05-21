newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabeth City, NC

Civil rights leaders call for federal probe of Brown death

By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
Daily Advance
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThirty days after Andrew Brown Jr. was shot and killed by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies, religious and civil rights leaders met in Elizabeth City Friday to demand a federal investigation of the shooting. “We are outraged with the district attorney’s actions and decisions,” said Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank chapter...

www.dailyadvance.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pasquotank County, NC
Society
City
Elizabeth City, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Society
Elizabeth City, NC
Crime & Safety
Pasquotank County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Barber, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Pasquotank County, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Rivers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Civil Rights Leaders#Federal Police#Fbi#Attorney General#Deputy President#Pasquotank Sheriff#The Justice Department#Da#Superior Court#Swat#North Carolina Naacp#District Attorney#City Police#Sheriff Wooten#Calling#Reporters#Elizabeth City Friday#Roanoke Avenue
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
NAACP
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Sex CrimesPosted by
IBTimes

Wrongfully Convicted US Brothers To Receive $84 Mn

Two African-American half-brothers who spent 31 years in prison in the southern US state of North Carolina for a crime they did not commit have been awarded $84 million, their lawyer said Monday. "This is the largest jury verdict ever returned in a wrongful conviction case in the history of...
Elizabeth City, NCPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Black Elizabeth City Councilman Says White Deputy Peed on His Funeral Home as Retaliation

A local politician in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, posted security camera footage to his Facebook page that he says shows a white deputy sheriff, in uniform, urinating on his property, according to a report in The News & Observer. Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who is Black, believes the officer—who Adkins says used the outside of his funeral home as a toilet on both Friday and Saturday nights—was getting even for him speaking out against the police shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. last month. “Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins told The News & Observer “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home… I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up. On top of it being a crime.” Adkins told the paper that he contacted Sheriff Tommy Wooten to report the incidents, but his call went straight to voicemail.
Elizabeth City, NCam1070theanswer.com

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of Black man

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he's ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff's deputies. In a written statement, District Attorney Andrew Womble announced a news conference for Tuesday morning to talk about what...
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says...
PoliticsWSIC

North Carolina gains new Congressional Seat

WSIC News — Mike Jackson. North Carolina just got a little more powerful in the US Congress. According to the results of the 2020 Census, our state has added roughly 1 million new residents over the past 10 years, a total increase of 9.5%, beating the overall national gain of 7.4%. Because of our increase, we’ll gain 1 new seat in the US House of Representatives, taking us from 13 members in the House to 14.
Educationaveryjournal.com

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
Greensboro, NCtriad-city-beat.com

Q&A: Bakari Sellers talks Andrew Brown Jr., racism, justice ahead of GSO Bound event

On Saturday, Greensboro Bound will stream a free virtual conversation between author Isaac Bailey and CNN commentator and attorney Bakari Sellers as part of the 2021 book festival. In anticipation of the event, Triad City Beat got to talk to Sellers about his current role as an attorney for the family of Andrew Brown Jr. as well as his life after serving as a state representative in South Carolina. Learn more about the Greensboro Bound Festival, which starts Thursday, at greensborobound.com. (Featured photo by John R. Walder, Carbon Thread Agency)
Pasquotank County, NCDaily Advance

DA Womble should step aside in Brown case

We appreciate District Attorney Andrew Womble’s declaration several times now that he’s “ready, willing and able” to do his job seeking justice in Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies. But like others, we think Womble’s close relationship with local law enforcement poses a conflict of interest and...