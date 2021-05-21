newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Paxton Victorious Against Biden Administration: Federal Government Must Follow Deportation Law

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

Attorney General Ken Paxton’s first of several lawsuits against President Biden’s Administration has permanently prevented an unconstitutional attempt to pause deportations at the border for 100 days. Attorney General Paxton sued the Biden Administration just days after the president took office, resulting in the federal district court quickly halting the enactment of the Administration’s illegal memorandum. The court’s order has been in place since late January.

thekatynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Paxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Federal Law#Federal Court#Federal District Court#President Biden#The Biden Administration#Texans#Federal Immigration Law#Attorney General Paxton#Law Enforcement Officers#Policy#Illegal Aliens#Policies#Pause Deportations#Crisis#Message
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Biden administration officially gives up on 100-day deportation pause

The legal battle over the Biden administration’s plan to halt all deportations during the president’s first 100 days in office came to an end this week when the state of Texas agreed to drop a lawsuit challenging the planned freeze. The Department of Homeland Security quietly issued a statement May...
PoliticsPosted by
News/Talk KFYO

Paxton Warns Department of Education Against Critical Race Theory

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton signed his name to two letters sent to the United States Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. One letter was in partnership with the America First Policy Institute along with the Texas Public Policy Foundation. The other letter was a coalition of 20 state attorneys general from across the United States.
Presidential Electionthekatynews.com

Paxton Sues Biden Administration to Block Biden’s Power Grab, Reinstate Billions Promised for Texas Healthcare

On April 16, the Biden Administration unlawfully stripped away Texas’s 1115 Medicaid waiver extension, which would have ensured stable funding for providers of healthcare for children, people with disabilities, and the elderly. To secure the assistance that countless Texans rely on, Attorney General Ken Paxton fired back with a lawsuit to reinstate the extension of the Medicaid waiver and prevent the federal government from forcing the adoption of its own unsuitable program.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Hill

Federal judge says Biden restaurant fund discriminated against white male

A federal judge in Texas issued a preliminary ruling Tuesday which found that the Biden administration’s nearly $29 billion restaurant relief fund discriminated against a white male restaurateur. In an 18-page ruling, the judge ordered the Small Business Administration (SBA) relief program to temporarily stop prioritizing funding applications from businesses...
Texas Statelegalreader.com

Texas A.G. Paxton Sues Biden Administration Over Medicaid Waiver Rescission

Paxton says that the Biden administration’s efforts to expand Medicaid access to uninsured Texans infringe upon the state’s sovereignty. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration over its decision to rescind a Medicaid waiver that would have provided the state with billions of dollars in health care funding.
Texas StateBryan College Station Eagle

Twitter’s lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tossed by federal judge

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A federal judge in California on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit brought by Twitter against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose legal efforts to investigate the social media platform after it suspended President Donald Trump’s account led the company to sue.
Irwin County, GAPosted by
11Alive

Biden administration to discontinue use of immigration detention in Irwin County following accusations of abuse, mistreatment

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Biden administration is planning to discontinue using an immigration detention center in Irwin County, Georgia following allegations of abuse. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas directed U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to start making preparations, which includes preserving evidence for ongoing investigations, relocating ICE personnel, and other tasks.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

The coming invasion by the federal government

W oodrow Wilson, in his pre-presidential role as a political scientist and professor, observed that, in the United States, Washington does not govern local communities. Rather, “they govern themselves.” Historically, local municipalities and school boards have raised and spent funds procured through local taxes in response to the needs and preferences of local voters. In a true Tocquevillian sense , the empowerment of American localities has been intrinsically more participative, from funding infrastructure to school boards to zoning changes.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheStreet

BREAKING NEWS: CAIR & PCJF Win 'Major Victory' In Federal Lawsuit Against Georgia's Anti-Israel Boycott Law; Court Rules Anti-BDS Law Violates The First Amendment

ATLANTA, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Georgia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR- Georgia), CAIR Legal Defense Fund and the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund (PCJF) today welcomed a "major victory" in their lawsuit against Georgia's Israel boycott law after a federal district court ruled that the State of Georgia's 2016 law punishing boycotts of Israel is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment.
Energy Industrywhitehouse.gov

FACT SHEET: The Biden-Harris Administration Has Launched an All-of-Government Effort to Address Colonial Pipeline Incident

The recent cyberattack targeting the Colonial Pipeline has triggered a comprehensive federal response focused on securing critical energy supply chains. President Biden is receiving regular briefings on the incident and has directed agencies across the Federal Government to bring their resources to bear to help alleviate shortages where they are occurring. The Administration is focused on avoiding potential energy supply disruptions to impacted communities, the U.S. military, and other facilities reliant on gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined petroleum products. The Administration is continually assessing the pipeline shutdown’s impact on the U.S. fuel supply, as well as what additional actions are available to mitigate the impact of the pipeline’s shutdown.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Forbes

Trump Claims Immunity Against Jan. 6 Lawsuit Because His Efforts To Overturn Election Were Part Of His Presidential Duties

Former President Donald Trump argued in a court filing late Monday that he cannot be sued by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) for his alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building because he was conducting official presidential business, in a continuation of past claims that the presidency rendered him “immune” from legal liability —which legal experts have partially rejected when it comes to criminal charges.
Texas StateTenth Amendment Center

To the Governor: Texas Passes “Suppressor Freedom” Act

AUSTIN, Texas (May 23, 2021) – The Texas Senate gave final approval to a bill that would take the first two steps against National Firearms Act (NFA) restrictions on firearm sound suppressors. The bill now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk. Rep. Tom Oliverson (R-Cypress) filed House Bill 957 (HB957)...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

The federal government puts out a ‘help wanted’ notice as Biden seeks to undo Trump cuts

The Federal Bureau of Prisons, its staff depleted by Trump-era hiring freezes, is advertising for thousands of jobs. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is bringing on dozens of lawyers after being gutted by four years of budget cuts. The Agriculture Department is moving to replace hundreds of scientists who fled or were forced out by the last administration.