Paxton Victorious Against Biden Administration: Federal Government Must Follow Deportation Law
Attorney General Ken Paxton’s first of several lawsuits against President Biden’s Administration has permanently prevented an unconstitutional attempt to pause deportations at the border for 100 days. Attorney General Paxton sued the Biden Administration just days after the president took office, resulting in the federal district court quickly halting the enactment of the Administration’s illegal memorandum. The court’s order has been in place since late January.thekatynews.com