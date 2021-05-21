Sens. Cruz, Rubio, Rep. Hartzler Introduce Protecting America From Spies Act to Defend US National Security Against Espionage

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.), and Todd Young (R-Ind.) this week announced a resolution condemning the attacks against Israel by Hamas, an Iranian-backed and funded terrorist organization, and reaffirming the United States’ unwavering commitment to our ally Israel and its right to take whatever means are necessary to stop the murder of its citizens and foreign nationals residing in Israel. This resolution is endorsed by the Republican Jewish Coalition and the Zionist Organization of America. Sen. Cruz intends to go to Israel in the coming days to assess what the country needs to protect their national security, which is closely entangled with American national security.