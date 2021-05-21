Sens. Cruz, Rubio, Rep. Hartzler Introduce Protecting America From Spies Act to Defend US National Security Against Espionage
U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) this week introduced the Protecting America from Spies Act, legislation that would allow the Department of State to deny visas to individuals who have committed acts of espionage or intellectual property theft against the United States. Last year, President Trump’s administration closed China’s Houston consulate, which the Chinese Communist Party was using to spy in Houston and throughout the Southwest. Sen. Cruz and Rep. Hartzler previously introduced a version of this legislation in July of 2020.thekatynews.com