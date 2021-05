There is an awful lot going on in the State Capitol in these waning days of the elongated 2021 session – yes kids, we are just over three weeks away from a legislative hard stop – and much of it is horrifying to one degree or another, depending on your particular ox and how much of a priority has been made of goring it. Meanwhile, there is also an awful lot going on beyond our shores, and the new administration’s reactions to those could ultimately prove at least as consequential, and probably more so, as what transpires under the local dome.