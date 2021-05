Mr. Javonta D. Davis, of Chester, Va., formerly of the Shore, was called home to eternal rest Sunday, May 2, 2021, at VCU Health in Richmond. Born in Nassawadox, Javonta was the beloved son of Christopher Davis and Tonieko and Paul McCray Jr. He was affectionately known as “Chip” by his family and friends. Upon graduation, he pursued a career in the U.S. Air Force, but was unable to fulfill this duty due to his illness. When his health improved, he gained employment at Jiffy Lube in Midlothian, Va.