Multiple houses damaged in Butler after fire sparks at recovery home

BUTLER, Pa. — 911 officials tell Channel 11 there was a fire among several homes in the City of Butler.

Firefighters rushed to the 300 block of Broad Street after the flames were scene at a recovery home. The owner told Channel 11 that 10 people lived in the home. He said they were grilling outside when they saw flames coming from the back of the home.

Here is a map showing the location of the fire:

The call came in around 7 p.m., emergency officials said. Homes next door had melted siding and smoke damage. The garages were also heavily impacted by the fire.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital for heat exhaustion.