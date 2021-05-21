US senator Ted Cruz appeared to walk out of a hearing after a testy exchange over two of president Joe Biden’s picks for key Justice Department positions.During a hearing on gun violence on Tuesday, the Republican lawmaker from Texas was detailing his opposition to Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke, two women of colour with extensive civil rights legal experience. “Can I ask a question, you just said a moment ago that no Democrat favours abolishing the police. If that were the case, why did every single Democrat vote to confirm Vanita Gupta, a nominee for the No. 3...