newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Spies Act

thekatynews.com
 4 days ago

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-Mo.) this week introduced the Protecting America from Spies Act, legislation that would allow the Department of State to deny visas to individuals who have committed acts of espionage or intellectual property theft against the United States. Last year, President Trump’s administration closed China’s Houston consulate, which the Chinese Communist Party was using to spy in Houston and throughout […]

thekatynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
China, TX
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Vicky Hartzler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Espionage#Foreign Relations#United States Senate#U S#The Department Of State#Legislation#Acts#America#Rep Vicky Hartzler#R Texas#R Mo#President Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Country
China
Related
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Tom Cotton Introduces ‘SECURE CAMPUS Act’ to Stop Chinese Spying at Universities

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) introduced a bill to stop the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from conducting espionage on American college campuses. According to a press release from his office, Sen. Cotton re-introduced the “SECURE CAMPUS Act” on April 22. The bill would “prohibit Chinese nationals from receiving visas to the United States for graduate or post-graduate studies in STEM fields and would ban participants in China’s foreign talent recruitment programs and Chinese nationals from taking part in federally-funded STEM research.”
U.S. Politicsabc17news.com

Notable US Spies Fast Facts

Here is a look at some US citizens who have been convicted of spying against the United States. 1962 – Aldrich Ames, son of a CIA analyst, joins the agency as a low-level documents analyst. 1967-1968 – Enters the Career Trainee Program at the CIA and becomes an operations officer.
Washington, DCNBC News

Dozens of constitutional scholars tell Congress it has power to make D.C. a state

WASHINGTON — Dozens of constitutional experts are sending a letter telling congressional leaders they have the authority to make the nation's capital the 51st state. "As scholars of the United States Constitution, we write to correct claims that the D.C. Admission Act is vulnerable to a constitutional challenge in the courts," write the 39 signatories, who include Laurence Tribe of Harvard Law, Erwin Chemerinsky of UC Berkeley Law, Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia and Leah Litman of the University of Michigan Law School.
U.S. PoliticsFrederick News-Post

'For the People Act' is not for the citizens

The “For the People Act” (H.R.1/ S.1) is meant to rig the election system by undermining America’s electoral process. We need to save our elections!. At the federal level, we need to stop H.R.1/S.1 from becoming law. And at the state level, it is essential that we strengthen election security laws. Under H.R.1/ S.1, massive amounts of elections-related power would be transferred from the states to the federal government.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Ted Cruz appears to leave hearing after getting called out for ‘complete distortion’ of facts

US senator Ted Cruz appeared to walk out of a hearing after a testy exchange over two of president Joe Biden’s picks for key Justice Department positions.During a hearing on gun violence on Tuesday, the Republican lawmaker from Texas was detailing his opposition to Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke, two women of colour with extensive civil rights legal experience. “Can I ask a question, you just said a moment ago that no Democrat favours abolishing the police. If that were the case, why did every single Democrat vote to confirm Vanita Gupta, a nominee for the No. 3...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

Angry veterans fired back at Texas Senator Ted Cruz after he retweeted a video juxtaposing a macho recruiting video for the Russian Army and a video of a daughter of two mothers becoming a US Army corporal.He wrote: “Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea....”The TikTok video shows a stony-faced, muscular man doing push-ups, lying in the snow with a rifle, and jumping out of a plane.The Russian ad then gives way to the US’s colourful animation telling the true story of Cpl Emma Malonelord, who joined the Army after being raised by her...
Congress & CourtsHot Hardware

Pentagon Accused Of Engaging In Warrantless Spying On U.S. Citizens

The U.S. Government always has an eye on its citizens, as we learned from the 2013 Snowden scandal. Since then, the government has come up with craftier ways of surveilling Americans, which is made easy by the data we give away using our mobile devices. With this in mind, Oregon senator Ron Wyden is accusing the Pentagon of conducting warrantless surveillance of Americans by buying this data.
Congress & CourtsWVNews

For The People Act deserves support

Mac Warner is sadly misinformed. I do not agree with his opinions on the For The People Act. As a young woman living in West Virginia, it pains me to see our supposed “representatives” working against such a vital piece of legislation. In his article, Warner states that S.1 “eviscerates...
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Largest US wargame in a generation: 25,000 US sailors, Marines testing China, Russia conflict scenarios

Twenty-five thousand U.S. Navy sailors and Marines are set to take part in the largest set of U.S. military exercises in a generation, with forces within the U.S., Africa, Europe and the Pacific joining in. The exercise intends to test scenarios that are expected in a possible future conflict with another near-peer power to the U.S., such as China or Russia.
Saint Louis, MOstlrecord.com

AG's pandemic suit vs. Chinese Communist Party is 'demagogic' due to sovereign immunity, law professor argues

In pursuing his lawsuit against the Chinese Communist Party, Attorney General Eric Schmitt is engaging in demagogic behavior, according to a St. Louis University professor. “The worst thing about a demagogue is that they know better, but they play on the ignorance of the public,” said Kenneth Warren, professor of political science at St. Louis University. “It’s absurd because the lawsuit can go nowhere for dozens of reasons and Eric Schmitt knows that.”