Clear Lake High School senior PJ Feuerbach signed a national letter of intent last week to play baseball at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “We are very excited to have PJ in our program,” said Mount Mercy Head Baseball Coach Jack Dahm. “Anytime you can get a good athlete that is a coach’s son we try to get them.” PJ’s parents, AJ and Jamie (pictured), both attended Mount Mercy University, as well. Coach Dahm also noted a current member of his team, Brock Adams, was a member of Lions teams coached by AJ Feuerbach. PJ earned all conference honors in baseball last season. He plans to major in pre-dental studies at Mount Mercy.-Reporter photo by Chris Barragy.