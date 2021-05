If you had trouble concentrating, were feeling forgetful or restless, realized you've misplaced things, and kept getting distracted, chances are you'd want to know why. For children and adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, these are just some of the symptoms they can face. Now scientists are diving deeper into ADHD, looking for neurobiological markers in the brain that could explain how the developmental disorder, which is frequently misunderstood, affects people's behavior, emotions, and focus. In recent years, imaging studies have revealed size differences in certain parts of the brain associated with ADHD. Researchers think that disrupted connectivity in the...