newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Dominican politician detained before trial on cocaine trafficking charges in Miami

By Jay Weaver, The Miami Herald
msn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI— A Dominican politician arrested in Miami on cocaine trafficking charges will remain locked up before trial, a federal magistrate judge ruled Friday. Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diaz, a member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Dominican Republic, agreed to be detained rather than fight a request by prosecutors to keep him behind bars. They said the 58-year-old is a flight risk and danger to the community.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Colombia#News Media#Drug Charges#Drug Trafficking#Drug Court#Federal Charges#Prm#Dominican News Accounts#Miami Monday#Prison#Court Proceedings#Federal Court#Unsealed Tuesday#Defense Attorney#Hearing#Agents#United States#Bars#Marmol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Law & Crime

Dominican Republic Congressman Indicted for Conspiring to Import Cocaine into the U.S.

U.S. federal agents have arrested a politician from the Dominican Republic on suspicion of drug trafficking. The politician, Miguel Andres Gutierrez Diaz, 58, of Santiago, is scheduled to appear before a judge at 2:00 p.m. in U.S. Federal Court for the Southern District of Florida. He was arrested there last night after taking an international flight to Miami, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a Tuesday announcement.
Los Angeles, CAyourconroenews.com

Alleged drug trafficker extradited to Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities arrested an alleged international drug trafficker Friday in Los Angeles after he was extradited from France, prosecutors said. Jose Guillermo Grosso Gamez, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport. He is expected to be arraigned Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Williston, VTvermontbiz.com

Johnson man charged with drug trafficking

Vermont Business Magazine The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that Joshua Preston, 32, of Johnson, Vermont, was arrested yesterday on a Criminal Complaint alleging that he possessed with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and cocaine base in March of 2020. At the...
Hartford, CTNorwalk Hour

Windsor man sentenced in Hartford area cocaine trafficking case

WINDSOR — A local man will serve more than seven years in prison on cocaine trafficking charges, prosecutors said. Omrys Delgado, 33, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Vanessa L. Bryan in Hartford to 87 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. The charges stemmed from an investigation...
Alabama StatePosted by
Shore News Network

Alabama cocaine traffickers heading to prison

MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA – Over the past several months, four men were sentenced to prison for drug trafficking in Houston County, announced Acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. The most recent sentencing occurred this week. On May 11, 2021, the final co-defendant in the case, 36-year-old Muta Bolden from Dothan,...
Miami, FLyumanewsnow.com

Canadian National Sentenced for Human Smuggling Conspiracy

Miami, Florida - A Canadian national was sentenced to 32 months in prison for conspiracy to bring undocumented immigrants to the United States for private financial gain in connection with his role in a scheme to smuggle undocumented immigrants from Sri Lanka through the Caribbean and into the United States.
Law EnforcementCourthouse News Service

Miami Cops Ask Panel to Overturn Convictions for Helping Drug Dealers

ATLANTA (CN) — Attorneys for two former Miami cops convicted of drug trafficking charges after escorting cocaine suppliers in an FBI sting told an 11th Circuit panel Thursday that their clients’ convictions should be overturned due to procedural errors at trial. “This case is about an entrapped rookie police officer...
Public SafetyArkansas Online

Mexico's president: Drug lord release invites scorn

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador worried Monday that yet another shadowy release of a drug lord is about to make Mexico a target of international ridicule. Almost eight years ago, drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero walked out of a Mexican prison late at night with an...
WorldPosted by
Shore News Network

2,000 pounds of cocaine intercepted from the Dominican Republic

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico—Air and Marine Operations (AMO) marine units intercepted Saturday a 25-foot “yola” type vessel in which three men from the Dominican Republic transported 1,598 Pounds (725 Kilos) of cocaine near the northwestern coast of the island. The estimated wholesale street value of the seized cocaine is $21.7 million.
Alabama StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Alabama man sentenced on federal drug trafficking charges

An Alabama man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking case in which authorities say 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of cocaine were brought into the state in a tractor-trailer. Muta Bolden, 36, of Dothan, was ordered to serve nearly 11 years in prison on...
Law EnforcementVTDigger

Johnson man suspected of fentanyl, cocaine trafficking

A 32-year-old Johnson man was arrested Wednesday on a drug trafficking charge after authorities followed up on a criminal complaint issued in March. Police allege that Joshua Preston possessed several drugs — including heroin, fentanyl and cocaine — with the intent to sell them. After they witnessed what appeared to...
Kentucky StateSFGate

Kentucky attorney faces more human trafficking charges

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A northern Kentucky attorney is facing more human trafficking charges, authorities said. Robert L. Poole was indicted in Boone County on four counts of human trafficking and one count of bribing a witness, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday in a statement. Poole was indicted...