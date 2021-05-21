Dominican politician detained before trial on cocaine trafficking charges in Miami

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities arrested an alleged international drug trafficker Friday in Los Angeles after he was extradited from France, prosecutors said. Jose Guillermo Grosso Gamez, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, was taken into custody at Los Angeles International Airport. He is expected to be arraigned Monday, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.