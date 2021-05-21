Frankie Meyer: How to stay safe when attending a genealogical program during a pandemic

Yearning to attend a genealogical program? The safest approach during this pandemic is to view programs through a Zoom meeting or via Facebook. The Ozarks Genealogical Society, based at Springfield, is offering both types of approaches to its programs. Before each program, OGS sends an email to members with a link to the Zoom meeting. Nonmembers can watch each program via the society’s Facebook page at https://facebook.com/ozarksgs. No registration is needed.