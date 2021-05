Brian Clowdus Experiences will bring an outdoor production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!” to Mount Rouge Farm in Roseland from Aug. 19 to Sept. 5. The classic musical is filled with well-known songs, including “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’,” “I Can’t Say No,” “The Surrey with the Fringe on Top” and “People Will Say We’re in Love.” The farm setting will include live animals and a 200-year-old barn.