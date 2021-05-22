Kiszla: Why Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. is dissed as sassy frontrunner in Portland

Https://twitter.com/msinger/status/1392898295614242821. The Nuggets are still technically battling for playoff positioning in the Western Conference, but they will get some of their top players some rest on Thursday. Morris has been ruled out due to injury management, while Porter has been ruled out for rest. There has also been some speculation by the team’s beat writers that head coach Mike Malone will look to cut Nikola Jokic’s minutes down the stretch. The goal would be to get the likely MVP some much-needed rest before the playoffs while allowing some other players to get accustomed to playing more meaningful minutes.