When you think of passions, what comes to mind? You might picture an artist, a basketball player, or an entrepreneur. Painting, playing basketball, and running a business can all be passions, but they only touch the surface. Other passions include a love of people, a sense of urgency to serve others, or a calling to influence children. In other words, your passion could be almost anything. Sometimes, passions can lead us into poor mental health when we aren’t succeeding like we think we should. If that’s you, MyTherapist offers services that may help. On the other hand, our passions can also inspire great mental health by filling us with pride and a sense of purpose. It’s vital to have at least one passion in order to have good mental health.