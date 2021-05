It feels safe to assume that—after spending the better part of four years cooped up inside classrooms, libraries, cafeterias, and/or dorm rooms—any grad is ready for a change of scenery. For graduates who truly love not just going out but going into the actual outdoors, that feeling is probably tenfold. Now that all their schoolwork is done, grades have been entered, and degrees are in hand, these grads will surely feel it’s time for an adventure, and you can help by giving graduation gifts for outdoor lovers that travel well. Wherever their love for the outdoors lies, we have you covered with this graduation gift guide.