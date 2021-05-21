Regal American Mall reopens with new releases

LIMA — The Regal American Mall at 2830 West Elm Street in Lima reopened Friday. The theater is featuring new releases including Spiral, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and Wrath of Man. Upcoming releases include A Quiet Place Part II, Cruella and F9.

“Reopening plans include a wide range of health and safety measures that adhere to the CinemaSafe protocol and guidelines,” the company said in a press release. According to company guidelines, masks will be required for those who want to come to the theater, and concessions will feature a limited menu. Guests are encouraged to order movie tickets in advance.