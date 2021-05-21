newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

18 people share the worst way they've ever been rejected by someone they liked.

By may wilkerson
Someecards
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRejection sucks. Nobody likes it. And romantic rejection might be one of the most painful kinds. But there are ways to reject someone that minimizes the pain. The least painful way to reject someone is to tell them you have to move out of state, and then actually move out of state (recommend this one to anyone thinking about rejecting me). But not everyone has the decency to find a job in a different city and displace their lives just to spare your feelings, unfortunately.

www.someecards.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladies Room#Romantic Rejection#Dude#Likes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
Newsweek

People Share The Best Insults They've Ever Received

What's the best insult you've ever received? Novelist Natalie Zed would really like to know. Everyone is insulted at least once in their lives. Though it can hurt in the moment, over time, a clever insult can become the source of a good laugh. At least, Natalie Zed thinks so.
KidsSlate

I Absolutely Hate Kids. Can I Just Ignore My Friend’s New One?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I am a happily child-free woman in my 30s, and I have a group of dear friends I’ve been close with since college. Why am I writing to a parenting column? Because I suspect one of this group will soon be the first (only?) of us to have a child, and I’m dismayed to say the least. I realize I have no right to feel that way, and I will try to hide it from my friend, but still, I feel the way I feel. So, my question is, how can I be a good, supportive friend, when this is something that is so not my cup of tea? I find the idea of pregnancy and birth horrifying, and I do not like children, particularly babies and toddlers. I don’t want to cut off my friend, but I suspect she and this child will be a package deal for quite some time, so I need to learn how to coexist with this potential creature.
CarsJalopnik

What Are The Worst Bumper Stickers You've Seen?

I truly cannot find a single good thing to say about bumper stickers. I don’t know how anyone feels strongly enough about a cause to commit to slapping a bunch of stickers on their precious vehicle (although I know people feel the same way about my tattoos). But I know you’ve all seen some incredible, awful bumper stickers in your day, and I want to see them.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

10 Ways To Find The Love You’ve Been Searching For

It can be discouraging to look for love when you’re surrounded by happy couples and quirky rom-coms. Finding the ideal partner is not always easy, especially as we get older and more set in our ways. But as Grandmother used to say, “There’s a lid for every pot!” Here are some simple tips to help you find the yin to your yang.
TV & Videos987thebull.com

Show Members Shares The Craziest Things They’ve Ever Done In Their Lives

During yesterday’s Post-Show, The Bobby Bones Show was talking about Bobby Bones and his episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls. That TV show is all about doing some crazy things, so it inspired the show members to talk about the craziest things they had done in their lives. Majority of which ended up being things they had done on vacations.
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Was ever a grief like mine?

Had to this day been an Egyptian slave. Therefore my soul melts, and my hearts deare treasure. Drops bloud (the onely beads) my words to measure:
InternetBusiness Insider

Facebook moderators are told that singing karaoke might help them cope with filtering graphic, violent content, a worker said. 'You don't always feel like singing after you've seen someone battered...

Facebook content moderators are told singing karaoke might help them cope with their job, one moderator said Wednesday. Moderators sift through graphic content including child exploitation, suicide, and violence. "You don't always feel like singing, frankly, after you've seen someone battered to bits," Isabella Plunkett said. See more stories on...
TravelTelegraph

‘I feel like I’ve been the victim of a scam’ – how a holiday testing company failed me

Last month, I travelled to Kenya for essential family reasons; three weeks later I flew to Egypt to escape hotel quarantine, and on Wednesday I landed back in Heathrow. This unavoidable mid-pandemic trip has left me well-acquainted with the world of private medical centres and Covid-19 certificates – but there was only one country where I felt duped into paying for tests I never received: Britain.
Thought Catalog

Trust Me When I Say You Can Survive Any Kind Of Betrayal

This was the year of people not showing up for me. This was the year of constant disappointments and letdowns from the people I could have taken a bullet for. This was the year of learning that the people who I trusted with all my heart are the ones who broke it. This was the year of learning the hard way that not everyone deserves a piece of my heart and not everyone is as genuine as they seem to be.
Musicthisis50.com

Tough Struggle Ent. Signee, Dre Carter, Shares New Album ‘It Could’ve Been You’

South Jersey native, Philadelphia-based recording artist Dre Carter shares his new 13-track body of work, ‘It Could’ve Been You.’. The Tough Struggle Entertainment signee calls upon Matt Ox, Ranya, naiqwanwanya, Krewnami Khidd, Dougie4g2, Wiz Gamb, Sharod Starks, Amere May Jr., Zdigga, Juney Knotzz, Nuk Beatz, Dj No Phrillz, Dre Banks, Kyd Offixial, and Thousandaire C Quel as guest features for the project.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

I’ve Moved 14 Times in 7 Years — Here are 5 Ways I Make Temporary Spaces Feel Like Home

I’ve moved around a lot, and have lived in 14 places in the past seven years. But my home-hopping has never been a deliberate choice. I’ve made dramatic nighttime dashes and strategized getaways from plenty of living situations I can only describe as hellish. There were the identical twin roommates who trashed the apartment during physical fights, the “heritage building” with more black mold than carpet, the landlord who felt like he was entitled to a full run of my kitchen, and the bargain studio loft with neighbors who made Hannibal Lecter seem friendly. As a result, I’ve learned the hard way how to read between the lines in a rental ad — and how to make a new place feel like home, no matter how temporary.
Musickiss951.com

This Guy Covered Billie Eilish On the Accordion And It’s Like Nothing You’ve Ever Heard

The accordion is an interesting instrument. I can’t tell if I like or dislike what comes out of it. I came across a man named Tim Minchin who seems to know how to rock out on an accordion. His band covered Bad Guy by Billie Eilish in a way that you you’ve probably never experienced. It’s weird, happy, bizarre, unique, and I think it makes me happy? My only experience seeing and accordion player live was in Boston and the guy was a street performer. Some how he managed to shoot flames out of it without burning his face off. Watch the Billie Eilish cover below and some of the other best accordion covers. I can’t wait to run to this later, haha!
Mental HealthPosted by
TheMighty

5 Signs You’re Living With ‘Toxic Shame’

Toxic shame is the deep-seated belief that you don’t belong, that there is something wrong not with how you act or look, but something fundamentally wrong with who you are. And the worst part is that this shame tells us that we’re the only ones who feel this way, when really, toxic shame is a hugely common problem.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

The Couple’s Therapist Offered to Help Me Leave

“No. I’m not planning on going back,” I replied. I’d made up my mind to go for a divorce and was only agreeing to therapy because my ex pressured me into it. I’d moved out two weeks before and had no intention of moving back in with him. “Good,” her...
ReligionRELEVANT Magazine

Why Learning to Breathe May Be the Best Way to Pray

I am a therapist, and my job often entails sitting across from hurt-hardened humans on their last leg of hope. Sometimes their exasperation momentarily silences the hope in my soul; their seething hostility clouds my sense of wisdom for what could possibly shatter the block of ice keeping them arctic and separated.
LifestylePosted by
Ladders

How to quietly get people’s attention in a noisy world

“I’ve arrived!” the young Hungarian announced to an audience of none. The year was 1921. The place was San Francisco. He’d been traveling for days, but instead of looking for a place to rest, the man had one last thing to do. “Excuse me ma’am!” he politely said to an...