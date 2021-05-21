18 people share the worst way they've ever been rejected by someone they liked.
Rejection sucks. Nobody likes it. And romantic rejection might be one of the most painful kinds. But there are ways to reject someone that minimizes the pain. The least painful way to reject someone is to tell them you have to move out of state, and then actually move out of state (recommend this one to anyone thinking about rejecting me). But not everyone has the decency to find a job in a different city and displace their lives just to spare your feelings, unfortunately.www.someecards.com