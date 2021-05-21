A Granby getaway: As vacationers rush to Grand County, River Run has 4 homes left from $274,900
Even with all of its alpine attractions including the uncrowded side of Rocky Mountain National Park, Grand Lake, and the trout waters of the Colorado River, the town of Granby rarely sees the kind of spring tourism that it’s getting now in the wake of Covid. “The last few weeks have been crazy,” says Janelle Yeagley at River Run, the family-style mountain resort in Granby on the way to Grand Lake.www.denverpost.com