Smithville, MO

Sheryl Beth (Keeler) Kenoyer

 5 days ago

Sheryl Beth (Keeler) Kenoyer was born March 3, 1953 to Clifford Wayne Keeler and Lola Manette (Hurlock) Keeler in St. Francis, Kansas, where she lived until she graduated high school. Sheryl attended Kansas State University for two years and then graduated from Northwest Institute of Medical Laboratory Technique in Minneapolis, MN. She then moved to Clay Center, Kansas where she worked at the Clay County Hospital. She married Roland Lynn Greenlee in 1978 and to that union was born Chelsie Joy Greenlee, Rachael Lin (Trevor) Brown and Joshua Aaron Greenlee (Holly). Lynn and Sheryl were later divorced.

