More retailers could start offering retirement benefits to attract workers

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It hasn't been easy for small businesses to find the right workers lately. They can't always match what larger companies can offer. “We need to just help them find great staff," said Kiley Raper, CEO of the Oklahoma Retail Merchants Association during an interview inside The Black Scintilla in Midtown. "People that they can trust their business to, because especially small businesses like this one, they put their heart and soul into these businesses."