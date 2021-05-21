newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma City, OK

More retailers could start offering retirement benefits to attract workers

By Connor Hansen
okcfox.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — It hasn't been easy for small businesses to find the right workers lately. They can't always match what larger companies can offer. “We need to just help them find great staff," said Kiley Raper, CEO of the Oklahoma Retail Merchants Association during an interview inside The Black Scintilla in Midtown. "People that they can trust their business to, because especially small businesses like this one, they put their heart and soul into these businesses."

okcfox.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Business
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Companies#State Benefits#Business People#Kokh#Orma#Retirement Benefits#Retail Associations#Businesses#Hiring#Larger Companies#Ceo#Younger People#Midtown#Gov Stitt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Oklahoma City, OKnews9.com

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Hosts Metro Job Fair

Approximately 12,000 positions are up for grabs here in the Oklahoma City area as the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission hosts its job fair beginning Monday. "We hear about restaurants who have to be open three days instead of seven or close early and open late because they do not have the workforce numbers they need," OESC executive director Shelley Zumwalt said.
Oklahoma City, OKkswo.com

Governor Stitt announces incentive to bring people back to workforce

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt is offering those on unemployment an incentive to return to work. He and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt on Monday announced the Return to Work Incentive. They are offering $1,200 to the first 20,000 Oklahomans receiving unemployment benefits...
Oklahoma State5newsonline.com

Oklahoma governor announces end to extra unemployment money

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says the state is ending a $300-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit next month. Stitt made the announcement Monday at a trucking company in Oklahoma City. Stitt says he's constantly hearing from employers in Oklahoma who are having trouble hiring workers for open positions. In...
Oklahoma Statebartlesvilleradio.com

Stitt Offering Incentive to Get Oklahoman's Back to Work

Since last March, more than one million unemployment claims have been filed in the State of Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has paid out more than five billion dollars in unemployment during that time span. That is more than the last 10 years combined. At a news conference on...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

$1,200 incentive, end to federal $300 unemployment payments

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gvoer Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt are joined by a number of employers to announce a new workforce incentive. Oklahomans that return to work will receive a $1,200 incentive Gov. Stitt announced. He also said that Oklahoma will end the...
Norman, OKPosted by
The Norman Transcript

City could revoke mask mandate Tuesday

The Norman City Council could rescind all of its COVID-19 pandemic ordinances, including the city’s mask mandate, during its meeting Tuesday night, an agenda shows. Mayor Breea Clark told The Transcript Monday there will be presentations of the current state of the pandemic from the University of Oklahoma’s COVID Dr. Dale Bratzler, Norman Regional Health System’s Dr. Kate Cook and Cleveland County Regional Health Director Jackie Kanak.
Oklahoma City, OKOKC VeloCity

OKC’s warehouse and distribution sector thriving, e-commerce playing pivotal role

If you have driven along Interstate-44 just south of Will Rogers World Airport recently, you cannot help but notice Amazon’s new fulfillment center expansion going up just north of their current facility that opened in 2019. When it opens later this year, the new facility should nearly double Amazon’s warehouse space here to 1.6 million square feet and add another 500 jobs to the Oklahoma City metro.
Oklahoma StateKOCO

Oklahoma’s tax deadline is June 15; what you need to know

OKLAHOMA CITY — Monday is the deadline to file taxes in many states across the country; but in Oklahoma, the deadline to file taxes has been pushed back to June 15. This is due to the historic winter weather back in February. As a result of the disaster declaration issued by FEMA, the Internal Revenue Service announced the tax deadline extension for all Oklahomans who live in or own a business in all of Oklahoma’s 77 counties to provide relief for those affected by February’s historic winter storms.
Oklahoma City, OKponcacitynow.com

Creating a Ballot Referendum to End the Taxation on Groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY – This week consisted of the House accepting or rejecting amendments, and we also came to an agreement on the budget with the Senate and the Governor. In a response to the budget, the Democrat Caucus said:. “While an extra $500 million in savings sounds nice, our citizens...
Oklahoma Stateagfax.com

Oklahoma Wheat: Prepare Storage Facilities Prior to Harvest

Preparing grain bins and storage facilities prior to wheat harvest is one of several critical steps to help ensure that grain quality is maintained throughout the storage period. If preparation is not completed, the stored commodity has a greater chance to deteriorate more quickly. After a storage facility is emptied...
Oklahoma Statekswo.com

Tax deadline Monday for many except Oklahoma and Texas

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - While Monday is the deadline to file taxes in most states, people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana have another month. After FEMA made a disaster declaration as a result of February’s winter storms, the IRS announced a tax deadline extension for Oklahomans and Texans to June 15th.