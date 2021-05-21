newsbreak-logo
33 Reasons to Be Mad for Marimekko as the Brand Marks Its 70th Year

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI spent the last year working on a book about Marimekko and its founder Armi Ratia who, 70 years ago, set out to change the world with textiles. This wasn’t premeditated; her husband bought an oil-cloth firm, and Ratia, who had been planning to leave advertising to write a novel, joined in the new venture. She had some experience working with fabrics, but more importantly, the strong-willed Ratia had a vision. Inspired by the Bauhaus, she aimed to uplift daily life through quality design.

