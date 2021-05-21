33 Reasons to Be Mad for Marimekko as the Brand Marks Its 70th Year

When I first fell in love with handbags almost two decades ago as a pre-teen, I fell in love with them not for their style and functionality, but for their easily identifiable branding and the perceived lifestyle that went along with it. Self-admittedly, the designer handbag world was like a little club that I would have done anything to be part of. I, like so many entering their handbag journey, fell in love with designer logos and made it my mission to own the best logo bags from Dior, Louis Vuitton and Prada. Eventually I did aquire many of the bags that I dreamt of owning as a child, and my love for bags only intensified and grew from there.