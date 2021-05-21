Behind the scenes of Glastonbury's live-stream concert

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Pyramid Stage is a skeleton, and the fields are empty - but Glastonbury will go ahead on Saturday night, with a one-off live-stream concert. Coldplay, Jorja Smith, George Ezra and Kano are all set to play in the five-hour event, which organisers say will "help to secure the festival's return in 2022" after two years of Covid-enforced cancellations.

WorldBBC

Brit Awards: Stars descend on London for in-person awards

The 2021 Brit Awards will take place on Tuesday night, in front of a live audience at London's O2 arena. Coldplay will open the show with a live performance from a pontoon on the River Thames. Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks and Headie One will play inside the venue. About 4,000...
FestivalPosted by
Consequence

Glastonbury Announces Schedule for Live at Worthy Farm Livestream

Glastonbury is holding a Live at Worthy Farm Livestream event this year in lieu of an in-person festival, and today the event’s organizers detailed the schedule. Additionally, several special have been added to the fold alongside previously announced performers like Coldplay, HAIM, and Damon Albarn on Saturday, May 22nd. The...
Musicra.co

Glastonbury organisers granted two-day concert licence for September 2021

The organisers of Glastonbury Festival can host in-person concerts at Worthy Farm this year. Somerset's Mendip District Council granted Emily Eavis and her team a license to host up to two consecutive events at the site's iconic Pyramid Stage in September. More than 50 conditions come with the decision, such as no camping and a maximum capacity of 49,999 people, including staff, performers and crew. Glastonbury has yet to confirm details surrounding lineup, ticketing or capacity. The only other action planned at the site in 2021 are this weekend's livestream, Live At Worthy Farm, and a family-friendly campsite with no music. Photo credit: Annie Spratt.
Musicra.co

Glastonbury Festival adds Róisín Murphy to ticketed livestream event, Live At Worthy Farm

Glastonbury Festival has added more names to its ticketed livestream on May 22nd. New names for the five-hour show, dubbed Live At Worthy Farm, include PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker and Róisín Murphy, who will perform alongside Honey Dijon. These acts, plus the likes of Kano and Kurupt FM, will be streamed from various locations across the farm from 7 PM BST. All the artists waived their fees for the event. Punters can tune in from their own homes for £20 or visit a number of participating cinemas across the UK. Find out more info here. The money raised will go towards the festival proper, which lost £5million following last year's cancellation, the Guardian reports. Glastonbury was later awarded £900,000 by Arts Council England. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Dugdale, Live At Worthy Farm is the first in a series of alternative events scheduled at the iconic site this year. Worthy Farm will operate as a family campsite, while Emily Eavis has applied for a license to host a two-day festival in September, the details of which are still TBC. Watch a trailer for Live At Worthy Farm, and check out the timetable.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Emily Eavis promises Glastonbury 2022 will be best ever

Glastonbury Festival organisers Emily Eavis and her dad Michael Eavis are “gonna throw everything at 2022” to make the event the best one ever. The pair have lost two years of the world famous Worthy Farm festival to the global COVID-19 pandemic and they are determined to host a musical extravaganza that will never be forgotten next year.
Musictechadvisor.com

How to watch Glastonbury 2021

Whilst we can’t physically visit Worthy Farm this year for obvious reasons, Glastonbury 2021 is still going ahead – it's just going to look a bit different this year. The good news is that you will be able to tune into some of the most popular bands and artists right from the comfort of your own home thanks to the (hopefully) one-off ticketed Live at Worthy Farm livestream.
Musicofficialcharts.com

Glastonbury reveal full Live at Worthy Farm livestream line-up including mystery special guest

The full line-up for Glastonbury Festival's Live at Worthy Farm livestream has been revealed. Taking place on Saturday May 22 - with encore screenings on Sunday May 23 - the line-up features live performances some of music's biggest names. The likes of Coldplay and HAIM were already confirmed, with new names added today (May 12) including George Ezra and Roisin Murphy.
Musicloudersound.com

Karnivool's live stream of Sound Awake reviewed

There’s a telling moment during All I Know where we watch Karnivool singer Ian Kenny crooning and writhing to the music, looking out into an empty amphitheatre. Perth’s Heath Ledger Theatre can normally hold over 500 people but tonight each and every seat remains vacant. For the seminal Australian progressive rock quintet, celebrating Sound Awake’s tenth anniversary has, like most things over the past 12 months, succumbed to a series of frustrating delays. So it’s come to this. But this is no mere live stream and the band have pulled out all the stops to make sure one of the best modern progressive albums gets a fitting birthday party.
MusicPosted by
Cleveland.com

Twenty One Pilots tops this week’s streaming concerts

Twenty One Pilots is back and celebrating that return -- and a new album, “Scaled and Icy” -- with “Twenty One Pilots -- Livestream Experience,” a virtual concert at 8 p.m. Friday, May 21. The Columbus duo is promising “a catalog spanning setlist” along with the debut of material from the new album, recorded at frontman Tyler Joseph’s home studio and with drummer Josh Dun adding his parts from across the country. Tickets via live.twentyonepilots.com.
MusicSFGate

Radiohead's Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood Form New Project the Smile

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood have formed a new project called the Smile along with drummer Tom Skinner and longtime collaborator Nigel Godrich. Yorke announced the new band Saturday morning, hours before the group was set to make their debut and perform new music during the Glastonbury Festival Presents Live at Worthy Farm livestream, a five-hour event that will also feature performances by Coldplay, Damon Albarn, Haim and more. The Smile is scheduled to perform at 11:05 pm U.K. time.
Twitterhurriyetdailynews.com

Technical glitch blights virtual Glastonbury festival

Glastonbury Festival’s livestream concert at the famous farm site in southwest England, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the blockbuster event’s cancellation. The five-hour virtual show kicked off with a performance by British rockers Wolf Alice, but many ticket-holders, who had paid £20 ($28, 23 euros) to access a stream of the event, complained on Twitter that they missed it as their access codes were invalid.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner to Debut New Band The Smile at Live at Worthy Farm Live Stream

Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood, and drummer Tom Skinner will be performing the first-ever set of new, original music from their new band The Smile exclusively for the Live At Worthy Farm global Livestream which premieres tonight at 7 pm BST. This debut performance by The Smile is available only to ticket buyers and will be broadcast online and in full across four separate time zones, with staggered live streams for the UK, Europe, Africa & the Middle East, East Coast North America & Central / South America, West Coast North America, and Australia, New Zealand & Asia.