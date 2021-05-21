newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn, NY

Car flips over onto Brooklyn sidewalk

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA car flipped over on its side and on to the sidewalk Friday evening in Brooklyn. Video from Citizen App captured the scene at Prospect Place and Buffalo Avenue as firefighters worked to help the occupants inside the car. There is no word yet on what caused the car to...

