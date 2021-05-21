Boundary Beckons

Maps fascinate me, and because they do I harbor what’s probably an abnormal interest in boundaries. Political boundaries in particular. Physical borders can be compelling too — the Cascade Mountains, for instance, which divide Oregon and Washington into their wet and arid sides, or a great chasm such as Hells Canyon. But these natural boundaries generally are not so distinct, or anyway not so easy to define with specificity, as the lines we draw on maps to separate counties, states and other delineations of human construction.