The advisory panel for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in a 14 to 0 vote with one recusal, recommended the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use for children ages 12 to 15 on Wednesday, May 12. This is following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanding the emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine to include adolescents ages 12 through 15. CDC Director…