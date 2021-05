U.S. Sugar Production Projected Larger, but Supplies Tighter with Smaller Imports. U.S. production of sugar is expected to be record-high in 2021/22 (figure 1) with larger beet sugar output more than offsetting smaller cane sugar production. Beginning stocks are projected larger, but total supply is still anticipated to be smaller with decreased imports. Deliveries are projected unchanged from the current year and ending stocks are forecast lower. For 2020/21, a reduction to Florida cane sugar production more than offsets an increase to beet sugar production. Imports are projected marginally higher, deliveries are unchanged this month, and stocks are projected lower. For Mexico, both production and deliveries are forecast smaller in 2021/22 and revised lower in 2020/21.