Crazy In Love: All The Celeb Couples That Were Boo'd Up This Week

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-May 2021, starting with this former power couple… In late April and early May, multiple media outlets reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spending time together again but keeping things platonic. Soon, however, things between them took a turn. On May 8, the duo were snapped driving in an SUV while visiting a luxury ski resort in Montana for what's been characterized as a romantic getaway. Later that day, they were photographed purportedly holding hands as they deplaned from a private jet in Los Angeles. (See photos here.) According to TMZ, they shared a ride back to J.Lo's L.A. home after they left the airport. On May 10, E! News reported that, according to a source, the erstwhile Bennifer spent a week vacationing in Montana "alone … just the two of them." According to a second E! News source, the pair "have been in touch here and there throughout the years" but reconnected in April after she returned from shooting the upcoming action flick "Shotgun Wedding" in the Dominican Republic. "Ben reached out to her to see how she was doing and they had dinner together a few times within this last month. It's natural between them and the chemistry is unreal. They picked up where they last left off and are enjoying each other's company right now," said the second source. Echoed a People magazine source, "[Jennifer] had a great time with Ben [in Montana]. She is happy with him and enjoys spending time with him." Added a second People magazine source, "They have a strong connection. It's all been quick and intense, but Jennifer is happy." According to yet another E! News insider the hangouts between the Oscar winner and the singer-actress are shaping up to be more than a fling: "[J.Lo] wants to give it a shot with Ben. They never really had closure and she has always wondered what could have been. The timing was never right and they were in different places until now," said the source. "She finally has had the opportunity to spend time with him and see where this could lead. They are very comfortable together and it's easy. She wants to keep seeing him and is very happy."