Following the second drop in April, the third collection from Drake and Nike’s NOCTA line has been revealed. Titled “Cardinal Stock,” this collection introduces blue and grey garments to the mix, a departure from the black and yellow pieces in the first two drops. Along with a look at the NOCTA Hot Step Terra, lookbook images and official Nike product photos reveal a blue tracksuit, with pants and hoodies featuring reflective details and minimal Nike and NOCTA branding. Also included is a grey hoodie as well as blue and white tees and caps.