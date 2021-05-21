newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clearfield County, PA

Police 5/22

Clearfield Progress
 2 days ago

Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on Friday at 2:15 a.m. at a residence on Liberty Street, Beccaria Township. The suspect entered into a 73-year-old Coalport woman’s home and demanded money. The woman did not give him money and he attempted to flee the scene. The woman attempted to remove the suspect’s mask in attempt to identify him. The suspect eventually fled on foot towards Coalport Borough. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” tall with a stocky build, black hair and little to no facial hair. The suspect may have scratches on his face inflicted by the woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800. It should be noted that to the community that it is a reminder to always make sure their vehicles their home is locked.

www.theprogressnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Munson, PA
State
North Carolina State
Clearfield County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Altoona, PA
County
Clearfield County, PA
City
Beccaria Township, PA
City
Philipsburg, PA
City
Osceola Mills, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Liberty#County Police#Traffic Police#State Troopers#Disorderly Conduct#State Police At#Psp Clearfield#Kylertown#Rolling Stone Road#Morrisdale#Coin Banks#Remington#Clearfield Borough Police#Clearfield Police#Suspect#Burglary#Man#Criminal Trespassing#Unknown Drug#Pike Township
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Clearfield, PACourier-Express

DuBois officer honored at Blue Mass event

CLEARFIELD –The Clearfield community came together Sunday to pray for those who serve their municipalities as first responders. A Blue Mass was held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Clearfield, on behalf of police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, corrections officers and emergency dispatch employees. The event was...
Mahaffey, PAMirror

LaJose man held in alleged burglary in Mahaffey

CLEARFIELD — A LaJose man faces charges for allegedly breaking down a door in a Mahaffey residence, chasing a woman to a neighbor’s home and then assaulting her by punching her in the head. Charles John Poeta, 42, was charged with burglary and felony criminal trespass, as well as two...
Clearfield, PAClearfield Progress

BACKING THE BLUE

The Clearfield community came together Sunday to pray for those who serve their municipalities as first responders. A Blue Mass was held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Clearfield, on behalf of police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, corrections officers and emergency dispatch employees. The event was organized...
Dubois, PACourier-Express

Preliminary Hearings — DuBois

DuBOIS — Preliminary hearings and other proceedings were held May 7 at the DuBois Magisterial Office with Judge Richard Ireland specially presiding. Hearing waivedThe following defendant waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their case will be sent to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition. Michael...
Clearfield County, PACourier-Express

Clearfield County gears up for primary election

DuBOIS — Highlighting Clearfield County elections in Tuesday’s municipal primary election is the vacant Magisterial District Judge seat in DuBois, where six candidates will vie for the six-year term seat. Voters in the areas of DuBois, Sandy Township, Treasure Lake, Penfield, Luthersburg, Troutville, Falls Creek, Rockton and Grampian will decide...
Clearfield County, PAexplorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Woodland Man Facing Aggravated Assault Charges

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A Woodland man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges following an alleged assault incident Tuesday in Clearfield. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Robert P. Roach, 36, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony aggravated assault (two counts) and aggravated assault...
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

Clearfield County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 16 on Saturday and four on Sunday — according to the state Department of Health. Elk County reported 10 cases on Saturday and none on Sunday. Jefferson County reported three cases on Saturday and three more on Sunday, along with one additional death.
Clearfield, PAClearfield Progress

Clearfield man accused of arson waives hearing

Aaron Schmitt, 32, of Clearfield, who allegedly set off a sprinkler system at a local hotel, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court. Schmitt is charged with arson-inhabited building or structure, felony of the first degree; criminal mischief, felony of...
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

Deeds 5-15

The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from May 6-12. John W. Postlewait and Peggy Postlewait to Jenna N. Allison and Eric W. Painter, $3,000, Sandy Township. Dorothy Peck to Ronald P. Peck and Robert Peck, $1, Decatur Township. Harry...
Clearfield County, PAabc23.com

Clearfield County Fire

Fire officials say no one was home Tuesday when flames broke out at a Clearfield apartment. Crews were called to the corner of Park Ave. and S. 3rd Street around 11 a.m. for the two-story apartment fire. Officials say firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the first-floor windows when they...
Clearfield, PAexplorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Clearfield Man Facing Attempted Arson, Resisting Arrest Charges

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A Clearfield man is facing multiple charges for allegedly attempting to start a fire in his hotel room and then fighting with police. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com. Photo courtesy of Steel City Time Machine.) Aaron A. Schmitt, 32, is being charged...
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

50 firefighters battle Park Avenue blaze

About 50 volunteer firefighters from four fire departments battled a structure fire on the 200-block of Park Avenue in Clearfield Borough on Tuesday morning. According to Clearfield Vol. Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Brett Collins, responders were dispatched to a two-story structure with heavy smoke at 11:01 a.m. Several callers reported to Clearfield County 911 that heavy black smoke was seen coming from the former Phone Guys building at the intersection of S. Third Street. Collins said the building was currently first and second floor apartments.
Clearfield County, PACourier-Express

DOH reports an increase of 2,028 COVID cases

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported an increase of 2,028 cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 1,181,279 since the pandemic began. There are 1,712 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 397 are in the Intensive Care Unit. The DOH reports that...
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

Clearfield County adds 33 new cases of COVID-19

HARRISBURG — Clearfield County reported 33 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 24 cases on Saturday and nine on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health. There were no deaths reported. In the tri-county area, Elk County reported three new cases over the weekend and one additional...
Clearfield County, PAClearfield Progress

Bigler Twp. taking care of blighted properties, unruly citizens

MADERA — After a hectic year, Bigler Township is buckling down to address blighted properties and unruly citizens, according to a recent meeting. The township’s efforts were supposed to start in 2020. However, the pandemic ruined the township’s plans, according to Supervisor R. Philbert Myers. “The world was topsy turvy,”...
Clearfield County, PAgantnews.com

Sheriff’s Office Issues Warrant List

Editor’s Note: GANT has teamed up with local law enforcement agencies throughout Clearfield County to develop a listing of persons for whom there are arrest warrants. Anyone with information about wanted persons is asked to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency. GANT will update its warrant page monthly based upon information provided by the participating law enforcement agencies.