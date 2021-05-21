Police 5/22

Police are investigating a burglary that occurred on Friday at 2:15 a.m. at a residence on Liberty Street, Beccaria Township. The suspect entered into a 73-year-old Coalport woman’s home and demanded money. The woman did not give him money and he attempted to flee the scene. The woman attempted to remove the suspect’s mask in attempt to identify him. The suspect eventually fled on foot towards Coalport Borough. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’ 8” to 5’ 10” tall with a stocky build, black hair and little to no facial hair. The suspect may have scratches on his face inflicted by the woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800. It should be noted that to the community that it is a reminder to always make sure their vehicles their home is locked.