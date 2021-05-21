newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Effingham County, IL

Protest leads to investigation at Unit 40 schools

By Andrew Adams Daily News
Posted by 
Effingham Daily News
Effingham Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBtV4_0a7WeGCl00
Kesney Estrada organized the group of people calling for reform after she says her son was mistreated by school staff. Andrew Adams Daily News

After a recent protest near Effingham High School, Unit 40 has launched an investigation into allegations of bullying and mistreatment. Though protesters had a wide variety of stories, one family stands at the center of it all.

On May 7, 15-year old Quincy Riley was sent home early after a minor disciplinary incident, according to his mother, who said he then tried to take his own life.

Living through any parent’s worst nightmare, Kesney Estrada and paramedics rushed her son to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. From there he was airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where he was put in intensive care.

“During the ride I cried, ‘If you’re real God, today’s the day to show up,’” said Estrada.

At the hospital, Estrada worried as nurses and hospital staff treated her son.

“It was very traumatizing,” said Estrada.

Once Riley began to recover, Estrada sought answers. Riley’s grades had been slipping and he had been complaining to Estrada about the way he was being treated by staff at Effingham High School and at Fresh Start Treatment and Learning Center. Riley is autistic and has been taking classes at both schools.

Riley says the staff hasn’t been supportive of him trying to transition into his new classes.

“They don’t really care about their students,” said Riley. “The kids that need help, don’t get help.”

In particular, Riley and Estrada say that EHS and TLC staff had demeaned Riley and his desire to try out for the football team, to get a work permit and to attend classes at EHS. They also say that an aide whispered disparaging things to Riley during school.

“She told me I wasn’t gonna get out of Fresh Start and stuff that really hurt,” said Riley.

Estrada has voiced complaints about this behavior during meetings about Riley’s individualized education program, or IEP, which outlines the requirements for individual students with disabilities.

“We’ve been in hell for six months,” said Estrada.

This learning environment is part of what drove Riley into a depression, according to Estrada.

She took to Facebook to tell her son’s story, where it was widely shared. A group she created to organize the May 16 protest now has over 1,100 members.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46MO8r_0a7WeGCl00
Protesters lined the sidewalks around EHS and EJHS on May 16 calling for the district to reconsider how it handles students with disabilities and bullying. Photos by Andrew Adams | Daily News

Estrada and about 70 people participated in the protest on Henrietta Street, positioned between EHS and Effingham Junior High School. For several hours, protesters carried signs and chanted as passing cars honked in approval. Their reasons for attending were varied.

“I hope there’s more awareness of mental illness,” said Katie Hille, who came with her son to the protest. Her sign said, “Not every disability is visible so be kind. My story isn’t over.”

“I hope that everything gets resolved. That’s what needs to happen,” said Kasondra Harrell, who came to the protest in solidarity with Estrada after hearing about it on Facebook.

Current students also attended the pretest, each voicing their own experience of dissatisfaction with staff allegedly neglecting students in dangerous situations or selectively enforcing policies.

The protest and online activity drew the attention of Unit 40 officials. On Wednesday, the district released a statement saying that it will “investigate the matters thoroughly.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFXfa_0a7WeGCl00
Protesters outside EJHS calling for reform to the way Unit 40 treats its marginalized and bullied students. Andrew Adams Daily News

When asked to provide further detail about any investigation relating to the press release, Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan said that the district cannot comment on “specific or identifiable incidents involving students or personnel.”

“The press release was a slap to the face to my son, me and all the kids,” said Estrada. She added she wanted the press release to demonstrate more accountability for the staff in the district.

“The District takes allegations of bullying very seriously, and our mission to prove a safe learning environment free from bullying and harassment is supported by our policies and procedures,” said Doan.

The district has a policy banning bullying and harassment on the basis of a wide variety of factors, including race, religion, sexuality, gender, gender identity, disability, and more. Offenses under this policy can be punished in a variety of ways up to and including expulsion of students and the firing of staff.

Data from the federal Department of Education shows that six students were punished for bullying in 2017, the most recent year for which information is available. The definition of bullying and harassment used for federal data collection is narrower than the district’s, so that may be an undercount.

District staff are required to attend training that addresses discriminatory, harassing and bullying behaviors, as well as how to identify and handle mental health crises, according to Doan.

“Our students and community members have historically been provided with multiple avenues for reporting concerns, such as calling or emailing our designated complaint managers, anonymous drop boxes, or simply talking to a trusted staff member,” Doan said. “The District will be carefully considering adding additional training and support to our programs for the upcoming school year.”

Representatives from TLC – which is overseen by Eastern Illinois Area Special Education, an organization of area school districts – could not be reached for comment.

Beyond the issue of bullying, Estrada’s organizing caught the eye of a local disability rights group.

Michael Egbert is the executive director of Opportunities for Access, an advocacy group based in Mt. Vernon that serves people with disabilities in the region, including Effingham County. He has been involved in mediating disputes between families of students with disabilities and school districts, as well as interventions for adults with disabilities, for more than 20 years.

When asked how frequently districts have issues providing accommodations to disabled students, Egbert said it’s fairly common.

“In the counties we serve in, there’s not a school district where it doesn’t happen,” he said at the protest.

He added in a follow up interview that, while he wasn’t aware of any specific issues with Unit 40, he hopes the district will take the opportunity to shore up its practices.

“I’d say this is a wake up call,” said Egbert. “If they’re doing anything that’s on the edge, they’ll get back off the edge.”

Eighteen percent of Unit 40 students, or about one in five, has a disability requiring an IEP, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Estrada says she’s not done calling for reform. The Unit 40 school board has a meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 24. Estrada plans to be there and has encouraged others to attend to protest and demand action from the board.

Riley was released from the hospital Wednesday, May 12 and is in good spirits, though he has been in outpatient treatment. He doesn’t plan to attend the meeting. The agenda for the meeting indicates a representative from Eastern Illinois Area Special Education will be in attendance.

The agenda also features discussion about the EHS and EJHS code of conduct, another topic which has caused controversy in the community because of its current ban on do-rags, a type of headgear worn by Black people to protect some types of hair styles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G3dYb_0a7WeGCl00
Kesney Estrada and boyfriend Dustin Lilley hold their “Justice for Quincy” sign at the protest. Andrew Adams Daily News
View All 7 Commentsarrow_down
Effingham Daily News

Effingham Daily News

Effingham, IL
437
Followers
37
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Effingham Daily News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Effingham County, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Effingham County, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Race#Protest Riot#State Schools#Area Schools#Department Of Education#Community Schools#Education And Schools#Effingham High School#Ehs#Tlc#Iep#Unit#Area School Districts#Hospital Staff#District Staff#Protesters#Complaints#Conduct#Offenses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Special Education
News Break
Protests
Related
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

28% of Effingham County residents fully vaccinated; more vaccination clinics announced

The Effingham County Health Department announced three new cases of COVID-19: one on Saturday and two on Monday. They range in age from 50s to 60s. Meanwhile, over 20,000 doses of vaccine have been administered to Effingham County residents, with over 28% now fully vaccinated. Eighty percent of those aged 65 and over have had at least one dose and this is reflected in the demographics of those who have tested positive over the last couple of months.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

3 new COVID-19 cases in Effingham County

The Effingham County Health Department announced three new positive cases of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) one on Tuesday, May 11, one on Wednesday, May 12 and one on Thursday, May 13. The Health Department will have a first and second dose Moderna Clinic on Thursday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

5-16-21 Effingham County Jail

Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:. Effingham city police arrested James J. Nance, 53, Montrose, May 14 on charge of driving while license revoked and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of aggravated fleeing. Nance was given notice to appear and released. Effingham...
Effingham, ILEffingham Radio

Effingham Chamber Announces 2021 Employees Of The Year

The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce held its 47th Annual Employee of the Year luncheon last week. We are excited to announce two recipients for 2021: Ashley Rush with Effingham Obstetrics and Gynecology Associations and Tammy Lakin of Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota. Ms. Rush was nominated by her colleagues for her...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Roses and Thorns

Although the CDC announced on Thursday that people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can go without masks indoors and outdoors, it’s a roseworthy move by HSHS facilities to maintain the requirement. Health care facilities and other high-risk settings are excluded from the CDC guidance. In a press release FRiday, HSHS said that in alignment with the CDC, HSHS Illinois, HSHS Medical Group and Prairie Cardiovascular will continue to require masking and social distancing at all hospitals and clinics to protect the safety and well-being of patients, visitors and the communities they serve. HSHS colleagues who work in our hospitals and clinics will also continue masking. “This is a significant step in this pandemic, and we thank our colleagues who have willingly received the vaccine. We also want to thank everyone who is helping safely distribute the vaccine and encouraging others to get it,” said Dr. Marc Shelton, HSHS senior vice president and chief clinical officer.
Effingham County, ILPosted by
Effingham Daily News

County committee seeks more detail on ambulance calls

Discussions continued this week among members of the Effingham County Ambulance Oversight committee about the availability of ambulances when someone dials 911. Committee member Tina Daniels, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunicator Supervisor, compared her computed-aided dispatch (CAD) system “status zero” data with data collected from Abbott EMS. Daniels said she...
Effingham, ILPosted by
Effingham Daily News

Confusion surrounds legality of golf carts in Summit Township

Some Facebook posts, a miscommunication, and anticipation have led to dozens of people paying for permits that don’t permit anything (yet). Over the past few weeks, interest has spiked in a permit program which certifies golf carts and other similar vehicles to be street legal under some circumstances in Summit Township. The township contains Lake Sara and the very western edge of Effingham.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Area Midland employee honored with high distinction

Midland States Bank understands that a company’s culture is more than words in a mission statement: It is belief in practice. “As we were developing a comprehensive employee recognition campaign, the pandemic hit,” said Jeffrey G. Ludwig, CEO of Midland States Bank. “The pandemic made it even more important to recognize our staff who put our values in action. Our employees, whether in a public-facing role or not, help our customers access an essential need. We wanted to thank them for all they do and also support a local nonprofit on their behalf.”
Effingham County, ILEffingham Radio

Effingham County Re-Engages Community MAPPING Program

Effingham County has enlisted the help of the MAPPING The Future of Your Community program through the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University to take a proactive approach to planning for community and economic development. Originally planned for early 2020, the MAPPING program is a participant driven...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

New COVID cases, clinics announced

The Effingham County Health Department announced 10 new COVID-19 cases from Saturday through Monday. The health department will have a first- and second-dose Moderna clinic on Thursday, May 13, from 3 to 6 p.m. There will also be a J&J vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to noon. The department advises those ages 18 and over to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Radio

News From The Effingham County Museum

In accordance with current Illinois guidelines, the Effingham County Museum has officially reopened. Hours are same as in the past. The Museum will be open each Tuesday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Those hours will be maintained on each Tuesday and Saturday until December, State guidelines permitting.
Shelby County, ILfoxillinois.com

Students make dog houses for animal shelter

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Students at Stewardson-Strasburg High School in Shelby County are putting donated scrap materials to good use. The school's shop class of 12 students built dog houses out of the materials. Once they were built, the dog houses were generously given to the Effingham County Animal Shelter...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Chamber names Employees of the Year

The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce presented its 47th Annual Employee of the Year award on May 7 to two recipients: Ashley Rush with Effingham Obstetrics and Gynecology Associates and Tammy Lakin of Dan Hecht Chevrolet-Toyota. Rush was nominated by her colleagues for her 11 years of service as the...
Effingham County, ILfreedom929.com

EFFINGHAM COUNTY TRAFFIC CRASH

(EFFINGHAM) The investigation continues into a two vehicle traffic crash that occurred at 9:10 last Friday night along Illinois Route 33 at the Teutopolis Road intersection in Effingham County. The State Police reports 86 year old Duane P. Poehler from Dieterich was northbound on the County Road when he failed to yield the right-of-way and struck a westbound pickup truck on Route 33, driven by 26 year old Devin M. Wright from Dieterich. Poehler and a passenger, 74 year old Pamela L. Bloemer from Teutopolis, were taken by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Wright and a passenger, 24 year old Peyton A. Reiss from Edwardsville, were not injured. No tickets have been issued at this time.
Illinois StateJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Crash in Effingham County sends two to hospital

EFFINGHAM COUNTY — Illinois State Police responded to a traffic accident at approximately 9 p.m. Friday at Illinois Route 33 and North 1775 Street in Francis Township, Effingham County. According to a preliminary investigative report, a 2013 Ford Flex driven by an 86-year-old man from Dieterich was traveling northbound on...
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Health department COVID vaccine drive-thru clinic Thursday

Effingham County Health Department announces nine new cases of COVID-19 from Friday, April 30, through Tuesday, May 4, and seven additional cases on Wednesday. The health department will have a first- and second-dose Moderna Drive-Thru Clinic on Thursday, May 6, from 9 a.m. to noon. The department advises those ages 18 and older to make an appointment to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Appointments can be booked at www.effcohealth.org.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Radio

News From Effingham County Republican Central Committee Chairman Rob Arnold

The following information is from Effingham County Republican Central Committee Chairman Rob Arnold:. “The Effingham County Republican Central Committee has set up the following procedure for selecting a recommendation to the Effingham County Board to fill the future vacancy of the Effingham County Sheriff’s current term. This recommendation is due to the announcement of the retirement of Republican Sheriff David Mahon on June 1st of this year.
Effingham County, ILnewschannel20.com

Woman hurt in Effingham County collision

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — One person was injured after two vehicles crashed into one another in Effingham County. The collision happened at approximately 7:36 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5, on North 1775th Road, just south of Illinois Route 33 in St. Francis Township. Illinois State Police (ISP) says a...