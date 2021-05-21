Protest leads to investigation at Unit 40 schools

Kesney Estrada organized the group of people calling for reform after she says her son was mistreated by school staff. Andrew Adams Daily News

After a recent protest near Effingham High School, Unit 40 has launched an investigation into allegations of bullying and mistreatment. Though protesters had a wide variety of stories, one family stands at the center of it all.

On May 7, 15-year old Quincy Riley was sent home early after a minor disciplinary incident, according to his mother, who said he then tried to take his own life.

Living through any parent’s worst nightmare, Kesney Estrada and paramedics rushed her son to St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital. From there he was airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where he was put in intensive care.

“During the ride I cried, ‘If you’re real God, today’s the day to show up,’” said Estrada.

At the hospital, Estrada worried as nurses and hospital staff treated her son.

“It was very traumatizing,” said Estrada.

Once Riley began to recover, Estrada sought answers. Riley’s grades had been slipping and he had been complaining to Estrada about the way he was being treated by staff at Effingham High School and at Fresh Start Treatment and Learning Center. Riley is autistic and has been taking classes at both schools.

Riley says the staff hasn’t been supportive of him trying to transition into his new classes.

“They don’t really care about their students,” said Riley. “The kids that need help, don’t get help.”

In particular, Riley and Estrada say that EHS and TLC staff had demeaned Riley and his desire to try out for the football team, to get a work permit and to attend classes at EHS. They also say that an aide whispered disparaging things to Riley during school.

“She told me I wasn’t gonna get out of Fresh Start and stuff that really hurt,” said Riley.

Estrada has voiced complaints about this behavior during meetings about Riley’s individualized education program, or IEP, which outlines the requirements for individual students with disabilities.

“We’ve been in hell for six months,” said Estrada.

This learning environment is part of what drove Riley into a depression, according to Estrada.

She took to Facebook to tell her son’s story, where it was widely shared. A group she created to organize the May 16 protest now has over 1,100 members.

Protesters lined the sidewalks around EHS and EJHS on May 16 calling for the district to reconsider how it handles students with disabilities and bullying. Photos by Andrew Adams | Daily News

Estrada and about 70 people participated in the protest on Henrietta Street, positioned between EHS and Effingham Junior High School. For several hours, protesters carried signs and chanted as passing cars honked in approval. Their reasons for attending were varied.

“I hope there’s more awareness of mental illness,” said Katie Hille, who came with her son to the protest. Her sign said, “Not every disability is visible so be kind. My story isn’t over.”

“I hope that everything gets resolved. That’s what needs to happen,” said Kasondra Harrell, who came to the protest in solidarity with Estrada after hearing about it on Facebook.

Current students also attended the pretest, each voicing their own experience of dissatisfaction with staff allegedly neglecting students in dangerous situations or selectively enforcing policies.

The protest and online activity drew the attention of Unit 40 officials. On Wednesday, the district released a statement saying that it will “investigate the matters thoroughly.”

Protesters outside EJHS calling for reform to the way Unit 40 treats its marginalized and bullied students. Andrew Adams Daily News

When asked to provide further detail about any investigation relating to the press release, Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan said that the district cannot comment on “specific or identifiable incidents involving students or personnel.”

“The press release was a slap to the face to my son, me and all the kids,” said Estrada. She added she wanted the press release to demonstrate more accountability for the staff in the district.

“The District takes allegations of bullying very seriously, and our mission to prove a safe learning environment free from bullying and harassment is supported by our policies and procedures,” said Doan.

The district has a policy banning bullying and harassment on the basis of a wide variety of factors, including race, religion, sexuality, gender, gender identity, disability, and more. Offenses under this policy can be punished in a variety of ways up to and including expulsion of students and the firing of staff.

Data from the federal Department of Education shows that six students were punished for bullying in 2017, the most recent year for which information is available. The definition of bullying and harassment used for federal data collection is narrower than the district’s, so that may be an undercount.

District staff are required to attend training that addresses discriminatory, harassing and bullying behaviors, as well as how to identify and handle mental health crises, according to Doan.

“Our students and community members have historically been provided with multiple avenues for reporting concerns, such as calling or emailing our designated complaint managers, anonymous drop boxes, or simply talking to a trusted staff member,” Doan said. “The District will be carefully considering adding additional training and support to our programs for the upcoming school year.”

Representatives from TLC – which is overseen by Eastern Illinois Area Special Education, an organization of area school districts – could not be reached for comment.

Beyond the issue of bullying, Estrada’s organizing caught the eye of a local disability rights group.

Michael Egbert is the executive director of Opportunities for Access, an advocacy group based in Mt. Vernon that serves people with disabilities in the region, including Effingham County. He has been involved in mediating disputes between families of students with disabilities and school districts, as well as interventions for adults with disabilities, for more than 20 years.

When asked how frequently districts have issues providing accommodations to disabled students, Egbert said it’s fairly common.

“In the counties we serve in, there’s not a school district where it doesn’t happen,” he said at the protest.

He added in a follow up interview that, while he wasn’t aware of any specific issues with Unit 40, he hopes the district will take the opportunity to shore up its practices.

“I’d say this is a wake up call,” said Egbert. “If they’re doing anything that’s on the edge, they’ll get back off the edge.”

Eighteen percent of Unit 40 students, or about one in five, has a disability requiring an IEP, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.

Estrada says she’s not done calling for reform. The Unit 40 school board has a meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 24. Estrada plans to be there and has encouraged others to attend to protest and demand action from the board.

Riley was released from the hospital Wednesday, May 12 and is in good spirits, though he has been in outpatient treatment. He doesn’t plan to attend the meeting. The agenda for the meeting indicates a representative from Eastern Illinois Area Special Education will be in attendance.

The agenda also features discussion about the EHS and EJHS code of conduct, another topic which has caused controversy in the community because of its current ban on do-rags, a type of headgear worn by Black people to protect some types of hair styles.