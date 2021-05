TULARE, Calif. — A Peter Murphy Classic victory has been on Dominic Scelzi’s bucket list for a long time. According to Scelzi, it was Murphy who kept him interested in continuing his racing career after suffering a broken back in a sprint car accident. Murphy was the first person to greet Scelzi on the front stretch of the Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway on Saturday night after his win in the 30-lap King of the West by NARC sprint car feature.