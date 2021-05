The Justice Department called for a hold on a U.S. district judge’s Wednesday order to overturn the Centers for Disease Control and Prevent’s (CDC) federal eviction moratorium, leaving the moratorium in place for now. A coalition of landlords and property owners brought the suit to court arguing that the CDC did not have authority to issue a federal eviction ban. The approval, and subsequent halting, comes at a time when federal funds are being dispersed for rental relief for the first time, according to CNBC. Funds are available to renters behind on payments due to COVID-related job loss or reduction in hours and are paid directly to landlords.