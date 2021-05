Impact of Higher Corn Prices on Cattle Finishing Net Returns. Corn price futures for the July 2021 contract (December 2021 contract) increased from $4.68 per bushel ($4.31 per bushel) in early January to $6.93 ($5.83) for the week ending May 14. Moreover, using the iFarm Price Distribution Tool there was a 29.5 percent chance on May 17 that the expiration price for the December corn futures contract will fall be below $4.50 and a 28.9 percent chance that the price will be above $6.00. Given that the U.S. stocks to use ratio is currently only 8.5 percent and continued questions related to U.S. corn acreage in 2021, there is tremendous uncertainty regarding corn prices for the rest of this year.