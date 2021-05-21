Watch Now: Families return home to survey damage in Gaza, and more of today's top videos

When an Israeli air strike targeted a security office near her home in Gaza this month, 10-year-old Zeina Dabous frantically scribbled a note and slipped it under her mother's pillow. "Mummy, my love, I am very very scared. If we all die, put us in the same grave all together so I can stay in your arms," she wrote. "I want to wear my Eid clothes," she added, of the outfit she never got to wear for the Muslim celebration after Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian enclave started on May 10. The 11-day bombing campaign came in response to rocket fire from Gaza by Hamas and other militants, triggered by an Israeli police crackdown on worshippers at east Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound.