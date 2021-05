"Our shuttles need to refuel before they burn for the moon..." That one line, from the penultimate episode of the now complete second season of "For All Mankind," seemed to answer one of, if not the most frequently asked questions about the Apple TV+ alternate space history series. The 11 words offer an explanation, however brief, for a point that was debated and discussed across multiple online communities, even though it was tangential to the series' plot lines.