Poway, CA

Reservations now open for Mickey Cafagna Community Center

By Emily Sorensen
sandiegouniontribune.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRental reservations for Poway’s new Mickey Cafagna Community Center are open for dates beginning June 21. The community center offers several spaces for the public to rent for events and classes, including its industrial kitchen, classrooms and hall. It is in Poway Community Park, 13094 Civic Center Drive. Construction and...

