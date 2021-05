It’s bustling and noisy inside Iglesia Embajadores de Jesus (Ambassadors of Jesus Church) on a Saturday in late April. Nestled in the remote hills of Tijuana, migrants who are mostly from Central America have been able to find shelter here, sleeping on gray and blue mats laid out on the floor where church service usually takes place. Dozens of small children stay close to their parents. Some of them play outdoors with construction rubble. Many people are missing their shoelaces.