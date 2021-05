The public is now getting a look at the proposed developments being pitched to reshape nearly half a million square feet of land on the former DC General site. On Thursday night, the development teams looking to redevelop the remainder of the District-owned site known as Reservation 13 presented their proposals. The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) released a request for proposals (RFP) last fall for eight parcels at the former DC General Hospital/homeless shelter, divided across two bundles southeast of 19th Street and Massachusetts Avenue SE (map).