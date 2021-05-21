newsbreak-logo
Gettysburg, PA

Jeremy Arthur Plank

Gettysburg Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy Arthur Plank, 29, Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 21, 2021, as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was born, Jan. 7, 1992, in Gettysburg, the son of Perry L. and Sandra L. Cunningham Plank of Gettysburg. Jeremy was a 2010 graduate of Gettysburg High...

