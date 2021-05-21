Jeremy Arthur Plank

Gettysburg is unlike any other small town in America. Because of its unique position in our nation’s history, it is forced to navigate the past and future alike with equal attention. The conversation between history and our present experience is on full display around town. Gettysburg College students pass a 150-year-old cannon on their walk to class. A new Black history museum competes with neo-confederate “southern heritage” shops for market space. And 158 years after the Battle of Gettysburg, Confederate flags are still flown throughout town. It’s strange to see these flags flying at the site of the Union’s most famous victory.