A focus on environmental stewardship is ubiquitous in 2021. Governments, companies and farmers alike are seeking ways to address the changing climate. With so many buzzwords and new, sophisticated ideas being floated, it's important to remember that often the answers are right in front of us. Cover cropping — an oldie but a goodie — is a well-known way to build healthy soil, keep it from eroding and sequester carbon. Farmers can begin cover cropping relatively easily and it immediately pays dividends for the soil and environment.