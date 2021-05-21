newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Effingham County, IL

5-21-21 Effingham County Jail

Effingham Daily News
 4 days ago

Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:. Effingham city police arrested Kenneth E. Bryan, 53, Effingham, May 20 on charges of criminal sexual assault with a child under 13 years old. Bryan was in jail at last check. Effingham Coutny sheriff’s deputies arrested Adam W. Pride, 32, Flora, May 20...

www.effinghamdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
County
Effingham County, IL
City
Dieterich, IL
Effingham, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
Effingham County, IL
Crime & Safety
Effingham, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Effingham County, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois State Police#Methamphetamine#County Court#County Police#Police Bail#Jasper County Warrant#Effingham County Jail#Effingham County Sheriff#Effingham City Police#Effingham Coutny Sheriff#Criminal Sexual Assault#Criminal Damage#Property
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Effingham County, ILEffingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 25 year old Cody L. Smith of Pana for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Cody was issued an NTA and was released. Effingham Police arrested 26 year old Dalton G. Higgs of Benton for possession of <5g of meth and drug paraphernalia. Dalton was issued an NTA and was released.
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Effingham, ILvandaliaradio.com

Two arrested in Effingham Co in connection to mail box damage in Fayette & Effingham Counties

Two individuals were arrested in Effingham County in connection with a string of mail box damages in Fayette and Effingham Counties. The two individuals, 18 year old Matthew A. Faught of Dieterich and 18 year old Trevor H. Donsbach of Effingham, were both arrested by Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputies on May 10th and both were charged with Criminal Damage to Property. Both have been released on cash bond since their arrests.
Effingham County, ILEffingham Daily News

Arrests made in rash of criminal damage to mailboxes, vehicles

In a two-week period spanning May 1 to 13, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office has received 115 reports of criminal damage to mailboxes and vehicles and residences being “egged” throughout Effingham County. The investigation into the rash of damage is still ongoing and some of the individuals believed to be...
Effingham, ILEffingham Radio

Effingham Police Arrest Reckless Driver

At approximately 11:20 A.M. today, May 12, 2021, Effingham Police telecommunicators began receiving complaints regarding a reckless driver sticking his head out of the window and driving across three lanes of traffic in the area of Keller Drive and Evergreen Avenue around 10:48 A.M. Officers in the area observed the arrestee driving erratically and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle; however, the vehicle refused to stop, and subsequently caused an accident with a vehicle driven by Brandy C. Brummett, 41, Effingham, at the intersection of Jefferson and Henrietta. The vehicle then fled the scene and ran off the roadway in the 600th block of Fayette, causing damage to a yard at Lupita’s Mexican Store, before re-entering the roadway and shortly thereafter colliding with another vehicle driven by Mark A. Volk, 60, Teutopolis, at the intersection of Maple and Fayette. The vehicle left the site of the second accident at a high rate of speed and Officers discontinued efforts to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle was re-located by Officers a short time later in a parking lot where Officers attempted to make contact with the driver; however, the vehicle immediately exited the parking lot. Before exiting, the vehicle struck a squad car driven by Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland and fled the scene.
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

05-14-21 Effingham police reports

The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported. • At 7:28 a.m., May 11 at 1702 Evergreen a vehicle driven by Mary F. Barton, 89, Albertville, AL, collided with a vehicle driven by Jack M. Fallert, 18, Effingham. • At 12:03...
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Descendants seek answers about Effingham hanging

Three out-of-state visitors to the Effingham County Museum sought answers to questions their family have long had about the public hanging that took place on the courthouse square on June 18, 1875. Two, a husband and his wife, were residents of Midland, Texas; the other, a brother of the first...
Effingham, ILeastcentralreporter.com

CITY OF EFFINGHAM: Kiddie Smoke Alarm Recall Information

City of Effingham issued the following announcement on May. 12. The Effingham Fire Department has been made aware of a recall involving Kiddie Brand TruSense Smoke and Combination Smoke / Carbon Monoxide Alarms due to risk of failure to alert consumers to a fire. The Fire Department recently supplied detectors...
Effingham, ILEffingham Radio

Local Police Departments Report Phone Issues

The following information comes from the Effingham Police Department:. Effingham Police and police departments in surrounding counties are reporting issues with their phone lines. When a person calls the police department, the call will connect, but the caller will not be able to hear the police department they called. The Police Officer who answers can hear the citizen who called, but not vice versa.
Effingham Daily News

5-13-21 Effingham Police Department

The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported. • At 10:45 a.m. April 28 in the 1400th block of East Fayette, a vehicle driven by Rebecca G. Webster, 20, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Emily A. Wilhour, 41, Beecher City. Both drivers sustained injuries but refused treatment.
Effingham, ILEffingham Radio

Tuesday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested31 year old Clayton M. Beavers of Altamont for a Richland County FTA warrant for obstructing ID. Clayton was given an NTA by Richland County.
Illinois StateEffingham Daily News

Effingham man injured in accident

An Effingham man was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Effingham Tuesday. Illinois State Police report Collin R. Habing, 18, of Watson, was driving a black 2008 Chevrolet Impala east on Grove Avenue. Habing attempted to turn left onto Henrietta Street and her vehicle was struck on the passenger side as it crossed in front of a brown 2008 GMC Envoy driven by Bryce E. Batchelor, 21, of Effingham, that was westbound on Grove. The accident occurred at 12:58 p.m.
Illinois Statemyradiolink.com

Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as part of the Click It or Ticket Campaign

Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as part of the Click It or Ticket Campaign. Effingham – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Commander, Capt. Cory Ristvedt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Clark, Cumberland, Fayette, Effingham and Marion Counties during May. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Correction

A story on page A1 in Saturday’s paper misidentified Effingham City Commissioner Hank Stephens’ relationship to a local bank. The story should have said Stephens worked in business development with Dieterich Bank before retiring at the end of last year. He currently sits on the bank’s board. The Effingham Daily News regrets the error.
Effingham County, ILHerald & Review

Trucker driver injured, cited for DUI after crash on I-57

EDGEWOOD — Police responded to a one-vehicle crash at 2:14 p.m. Saturday that sent the driver to a local hospital. According to a preliminary investigative report, the accident occurred with a 2016 freightliner, driven by a 45-year-old man from Conway, South Carolina. The lone occupant was southbound on Interstate 57 at mile post 144 when he left the roadway to the left into the center median. The vehicle overturned on the passenger side and came to a final rest between both lanes of traffic in the median.
Effingham, ILEffingham Daily News

Driver hits deer

The Effingham Police Department reported that at 4:06 a.m. on May 4 east of the intersection of West Fayette Avenue and the I-57/I-70 eastbound ramp a vehicle driven by Matthew J. Ballinger, 47 , Toledo, struck a deer. Ballinger was not injured.
Illinois StateEffingham Radio

Two Vehicle Accident With Injuries

The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 10:. Preliminary investigation indicates the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Route 40 attempting to turn left onto 640th Street. Unit 1 travelled into the path of Unit 2, who was travelling eastbound. The impact sent unit 2 off the right side of the roadway and overturned after striking the ditch.