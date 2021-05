On Wednesday morning, House Republicans voted to strip Liz Cheney of her No. 3 position in party leadership over her continued criticism of former President Donald Trump. The Wyoming representative has long had a complicated relationship with other Republicans, but her refusal to fall in line behind Trump’s election lies galvanized that resistance and cost her the support of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke to Eliana Johnson, editor in chief of the conservative Washington Free Beacon, about how Cheney got here and what her ouster says about the future of the Republican Party. This conversation, recorded Tuesday morning, has been edited and condensed for clarity.