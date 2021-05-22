newsbreak-logo
Astronomy

Explained: Why Will This Week’s ‘Blood Moon’ Look Red? Because The Sky Is Blue

By Jamie Carter
Forbes
 1 day ago
In the early hours of May 26, 2021 the western U.S. will see a full “Flower Moon” turn a reddish color for precisely 14 minutes and 30 seconds as our satellite briefly glides through the edge of Earth’s dark shadow in space. It’s called a “Blood Moon,” but that colloquial...

The world's leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

AstronomyPosted by
Fox News

Blood Moon lunar eclipse 2021: Where and when to watch

A super "Blood Moon" is set to enthrall sky-gazers in the Western U.S. later this month. Early on the morning of May 26, the Blood Moon – named for its red glow – will be visible from North America. According to NASA, the Blood Moon occurs during a total lunar...
Astronomywgnradio.com

It’s happened again, people in southwest U.S. report strange lights in the sky

MYSTERY WIRE (Las Vegas, NV) — From Las Vegas to Los Angeles last night, people were looking up and seeing a strange string of lights moving quickly across the sky. It turns out it was caused by the same thing that’s caused millions of people around the world to think they are seeing something from another world coming to Earth.
Astronomyfit.edu

Research May Help Illuminate Origins of Life on Earth

One of the fundamental themes in astrobiology is to seek to ascertain the origin and distribution of life in the cosmos. As part of this, the field also deals with how life may be transferred from one planetary system to another. Recent research may give insight into how we could detect traces of this intriguing process in the future.
AstronomyPhys.org

Rare 4000-year comets can cause meteor showers on Earth

Comets that circle the Sun in very elongated orbits spread their debris so thin along their orbit or eject it out of the solar system altogether so that their meteor showers are hard to detect. From a new meteor shower survey published in the journal Icarus, researchers now report that they can detect showers from the debris in the path of comets that pass close to Earth orbit and are known to return as infrequently as once every 4,000 years.
Astronomywmleader.com

NASA traces source of fast radio bursts sending signals to Earth

Don’t panic, but mysterious sources have been sending radio signals to Earth for years. Now, scientists have tracked down some of their origins — and they were surprised by what they found. And no, it’s still not aliens. Using NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, astronomers have traced the locations of five...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Why does the moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse?

The only total lunar eclipse of the year will light up the sky this Wednesday (May 26), when the full moon (a supermoon due to the satellite's nearness to Earth) passes through Earth's shadow. During the so-called Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse, the face of the moon will turn a brick-red hue.
AstronomyVogue

Here’s What May’s Super Flower Blood Moon Means For Your Star Sign

The first eclipse of 2021 is here, as well as the first total lunar eclipse in two years. The super flower blood moon (named to reflect spring’s abundance of flowers) will happen on 26 May at 7.14am EST. This luminary phenomenon is one of a series of eclipses that began last spring, which awakened our souls to take action towards change. Spiritually speaking, lunar eclipses are about honouring the body, mind and spirit.
Astronomywhdh.com

When to see the total ‘flower’ supermoon and catch the total lunar eclipse

(CNN) — May’s “flower” supermoon will grace the sky this Wednesday. This supermoon will be the closest moon to Earth in 2021, according to EarthSky. There are two to four supermoons each year. These lunar events are often a brilliant sight to see because they are brighter and larger than a normal full moon. The definition of a supermoon varies, but it’s generally defined by how close the moon is to the Earth.
Astronomyspectrumlocalnews.com

Look up: What you'll see in the night sky this week

From May 12 through 15, you will see the moon along with three planets in the evening sky. The crescent moon will be near three planets this week. You will see the moon pair up with some planets in our solar system. The first will be Venus. You'll want to...
AstronomyPosted by
Mix 97-3

‘Blood Moon’ Coming to the Skies Near You Next Week

If you're the type of person who loves to gaze in wonderment at the heavens above us, you've got a real treat coming your way next week. The year's only 'blood moon' will be making an appearance in the early hours of May 26. It's the closest the moon will be to Earth all year - 222,022 miles away.
Astronomywcn247.com

New detector finds gamma rays from surprising cosmic sources

HAIZI MOUNTAIN, China (AP) — China's new Large High Altitude Air Shower Observatory has detected a dozen sources of ultra high-energy gamma rays from within our Milky Way galaxy, according to a new study in the journal Nature. Gamma rays with such high energy have never been detected before, and the new findings suggest that these rays can come not just from dying stars, but are also generated inside massive young stars. The observatory, being built near Haizi Mountain on the Tibetan Plateau, is expected to be completed later this year. It is one of dozens of devices on Earth and in orbit trying to understand how matter is created and distributed across the universe.
AstronomyThe State-Journal

Bluegrass Skies: Super flower blood moon coming May 26

The first lunar eclipse in almost two and a half years occurs on the morning of May 26. Unfortunately, we’ll only see a partial eclipse as the moon sets in the west before totality begins. A lunar eclipse happens when the moon enters Earth’s shadow. It’s a pretty common misconception...
AstronomyPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Only Total Lunar Eclipse of 2021 Will Light Up the Night Sky This Month — Here's How to See It

Twenty twenty-one is the year to look up! Countless amazing astronomical events will be lighting up the sky, but the only lunar eclipse of the year is happening on Wednesday, May 26. A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth is perfectly in line between the moon and the sun, creating a shadow that gives the moon a vibrant reddish-orange glow (this is why some total lunar eclipses are referred to as Blood Moons). This celestial event will be visible throughout the Pacific Ocean and parts of eastern Asia, Japan, Australia, and western North America, and is expected to start at 1:46 a.m. PDT. The moon will enter the darkest part of the Earth's shadow around 2:45 a.m. PDT, and if you want to catch a glimpse of when the moon's surface is completely covered by the Earth's umbra, be sure to look up between 4:11 a.m. and 4:26 a.m. PDT.