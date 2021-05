John Oliver devoted a segment of Sunday's Last Week Tonight episode to analyze hair discrimination and send one message to white viewers: leave Black hair alone. The late-night host used the 24-minute segment to tackle the complex history of hair discrimination and how it still presents struggles for Black people today. Although he admits that it's odd having a white man present the argument for why white people should leave Black hair alone, the host does a pretty good job stating his case -- no doubt thanks to the Black writers who also worked on this particular episode.