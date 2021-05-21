Boruto Promo Teases Kawaki's Ninja Training With Naruto
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations details Kawaki's new ninja training together with Naruto Uzumaki with the promo for the next episode of the anime series! Now that the anime is fully making its way through the Kawaki saga, things have gotten more intense as Naruto had gone through his first real fight against a member of Kara. While it was an eye-opening fight for Naruto (and fans) as to what the members of Kara could be capable of, it was just as transformative of a fight for Kawaki as he realized how much Naruto means to him.comicbook.com