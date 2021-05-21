Boruto Promo Teases Kawaki's Ninja Training With Naruto

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is teasing Naruto Uzumaki's first real fight against Kara with the cliffhanger in its newest episode! The anime is now making its way through a brand new arc all about Kawaki, and Naruto has taken the young boy into his care to not only keep him away from Kara but also figure out more about who he is and why Kara wants his power so badly. While Naruto and the Hidden Leaf Village are fully aware of Kara's threat thanks to prior missions, Naruto is about to find out how dangerous they are face to face.