The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Arkansas City man on April 28 on suspicion of DUI after he was pulled over for driving on the wrong side of the road. Jason Dale Patton, 30, was arrested. Officers were dispatched around 5:45 p.m. April 28 to west-central Arkansas City for a report of a vehicle being driven on the wrong side of the roadway that almost had struck another oncoming vehicle. Police located the vehicle in the 300 block of North A Street and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Patton, who transported to the Arkansas City Police Department for further testing. Following testing, Patton allegedly became irate and combative, slamming his own head multiple times into the holding room wall. After he later complained of head pain, he was evaluated by the Arkansas City Fire-EMS Department. As Patton was being escorted outside the building for transport to the county jail, he then allegedly kicked and kneed holes into the wall of the police department.